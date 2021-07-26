Military helicopters airdrop supplies in flood-hit Henan

Xinhua) 09:39, July 26, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Three Z-20 helicopters have been dispatched by the Chinese military to the flood-stricken areas of Henan Province to carry out disaster relief tasks.

The helicopters were sent to hard-hit and inaccessible areas such as the Hongzhou and Yuhe townships of Xinxiang City, marking the first time that Z-20 helicopters have participated in flood control and disaster relief missions.

Since Friday, 33 officers and soldiers aboard the helicopters have delivered more than 75 tonnes of various materials, such as drinking water, medicine and food, to about 20,000 people in 17 villages.

