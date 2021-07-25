Home>>
Multi-type helicopters in realistic combat test
(China Military Online) 13:49, July 25, 2021
Multi-type attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fly in formation during a flight training exercise. The training exercise mainly focused on such subjects as ultra-low altitude formation attack, concealment and defense penetration, as well as weapon-using escort. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.