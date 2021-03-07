Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
WZ-10 attack helicopters fly over the trees

(China Military Online)    17:19, March 07, 2021

WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fly over the trees during a formation flight training exercise on February 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Mingjian)


