A ship-borne Z-8 transport helicopter attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command lifts off from the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) on January 26, 2021. The landing ship flotilla conducted a maritime coordinated training exercise on that day, including such training items as long-distance transport of landing troops and day-and-night helicopter take-off and landing, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)