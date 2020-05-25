Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

First high-altitude unmanned helicopter in China completes maiden flight

(People's Daily Online)    13:05, May 25, 2020
First high-altitude unmanned helicopter in China completes maiden flight
The high-altitude unmanned AR500C helicopter completes its maiden flight at a base in Poyang county. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

China's first high-altitude unmanned helicopter, the AR500C, completed its maiden flight at a base in Poyang county, east China's Jiangxi province on May 20.

Developed at the Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) Helicopter Research and Development Institute in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, the helicopter will be used in various terrains for tasks including scouting, electronic reconnaissance and communication relays.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York