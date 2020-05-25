First high-altitude unmanned helicopter in China completes maiden flight

|The high-altitude unmanned AR500C helicopter completes its maiden flight at a base in Poyang county. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
China's first high-altitude unmanned helicopter, the AR500C, completed its maiden flight at a base in Poyang county, east China's Jiangxi province on May 20.
Developed at the Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) Helicopter Research and Development Institute in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, the helicopter will be used in various terrains for tasks including scouting, electronic reconnaissance and communication relays.