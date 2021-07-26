Most bus routes reopen in China's rain-hit Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 09:34, July 26, 2021

Local residents take a bus to evacuate from Huangzhuang Village in Weihui of Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, July 22, 2021.(Xinhua/Li Jianan)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province has reopened most bus routes in Zhengzhou, after record rainstorms have wreaked havoc in the provincial capital as well as other areas, the Ministry of Transport said Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, about 94 percent of Zhengzhou's bus services had resumed, and bus services had fully resumed in urban areas of Anyang and Hebi cities, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, almost all the expressway service stations in the province have reopened, the ministry said, adding that the transport capacity of metros, taxis, and freight vehicles continues to recover.

