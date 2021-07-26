China renews orange alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 08:10, July 26, 2021

A citizen rides in the rain in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Sunday continued to issue an orange alert for rainstorms in many parts of the country and called for precautionary measures.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected in parts of Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hainan, Yunnan, Taiwan, Qinghai and Gansu.

Parts of Shanghai and Zhejiang will see rainstorms with up to 350 mm of rainfall. Certain areas might encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The national observatory advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)