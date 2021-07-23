China activates second-highest alert for Typhoon In-Fa

Xinhua) 13:34, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday morning issued an orange alert for Typhoon In-Fa, which has become a strong typhoon and is expected to make landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province from Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the center of Typhoon In-Fa, which means fireworks, was located in a coastal area approximately 640 km southeast of Xiangshan in Zhejiang Province, or at a latitude of 24.5 degrees north and a longitude of 125.3 degrees east, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is moving northwestward at about 15 km per hour and gaining strength. In-Fa will bring rainstorms to regions including Shanghai, Zhejiang and Taiwan.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

