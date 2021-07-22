Typhoons bring heavy rains, gales to east and south China

Xinhua) 16:18, July 22, 2021

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon this year, is expected to develop into a super typhoon, which will bring heavy rains and gales to Shanghai in the following days, local meteorological authorities said Thursday.

In-Fa is forecast to move to the southeast of the East China Sea on Friday afternoon. It is most likely to land in the coastal areas of neighboring Zhejiang Province on the weekend when rains and gales are expected to lash the region.

Shanghai has already issued a blue alert for strong winds.

The meteorological department warned that vessels should return to the port for shelter and the flood prevention department should prepare for waterlogging in the city.

Affected by Typhoon Cempaka, the seventh typhoon this year, the passenger ferry service between the city of Beihai in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the resort island of Weizhou has been suspended, according to the maritime affairs bureau of Beihai City.

More than 15,000 tourists were evacuated to safety on Wednesday.

Cempaka made landfall in the coastal area of Guangdong Province on Tuesday night, bringing strong winds and heavy rains.

