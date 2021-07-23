Home>>
China launches massive rescue efforts after Henan rainstorms
(Xinhua) 10:08, July 23, 2021
Rescuers from east China's Jiangxi Province arrange pipelines to drain rainwater out of a road tunnel in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 22, 2021. Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to record rainstorms that have swamped central China's Henan Province since the weekend. In the provincial capital city of Zhengzhou, 617.1 mm of rainfall fell over a three-day period starting on Saturday night, close to the city's average annual amount. (Xinhua/Li An)
