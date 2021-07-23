Measures taken to ensure supply of agricultural products in Zhengzhou after heavy rainfall

Xinhua) 08:38, July 23, 2021

A staff member arranges vegetables at a logistic center in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 22, 2021. Various measures have been taken to ensure supply of agricultural products in Zhengzhou, which was swamped by flood recently caused by heavy rainfall. At present, the supply of vegetables has been adequate with stable price. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)