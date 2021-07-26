Death toll rises to 63 in China's rain-ravaged Henan

Xinhua) 13:48, July 26, 2021

Stranded residents are evacuated on shovel loaders in flood-hit Xinxiang City, central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

ZHENGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 63, with five people reported missing as of Sunday noon, according to the information office of the Henan provincial government in a press conference.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)