Emergency rescue, disaster relief underway in Henan

Xinhua) 14:34, July 26, 2021

Residents rest at a temporary flood-relief relocation site at Xinxiang No. 2 Middle School in Xinxiang City, central China's Henan Province, July 25, 2021. China has shored up efforts in emergency rescue and disaster relief in the central province of Henan, where record rainstorms wreaked havoc. A total of 538 stranded residents from three villages near Xinxiang have been relocated to Xinxiang No. 2 Middle School. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)