Death toll rises to 69 in China's rain-ravaged Henan

Xinhua) 10:42, July 27, 2021

Volunteers help evacuate stranded residents in flood-hit Xinxiang City, central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

ZHENGZHOU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 69, as of noon on Monday, said local authorities.

More than 12.9 million people have been affected by the latest round of downpours, and the flood situation remains severe, said the information office of the provincial government at a press conference on Monday.

A total of 933,800 residents in Henan have been relocated to safer places, and about 972,000 hectares of crops damaged, said the office.

