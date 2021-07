Rescue efforts underway in flood-hit Weihui, China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:41, July 28, 2021

Rescuers help evacuate stranded people in the waterlogged urban area of Weihui City in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, July 27, 2021. Weihui City suffered from severe urban waterlogging due to the extremely heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)