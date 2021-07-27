Home>>
Patients of power-disrupted hospital transferred in China's rain-ravaged Henan
(Xinhua) 16:41, July 27, 2021
Rescuers transfer a patient in severe condition outside the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University in Weihui, Xinxiang City of central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2021. Weihui is suffering from serious flooding caused by heavy downpours in the past few days. Rescuers and volunteers gather at the power-disrupted First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University to transfer patients to safe areas. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shovel loader driver volunteers services for flood-relief work in Henan
- Rescuers block burst of embankment in Hebi City, Henan
- Death toll rises to 69 in China's rain-ravaged Henan
- China-Europe freight train service resumes from flood-hit Zhengzhou
- Chinese family saved from fatal floods thanks to good Samaritans
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.