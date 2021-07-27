Patients of power-disrupted hospital transferred in China's rain-ravaged Henan

Xinhua) 16:41, July 27, 2021

Rescuers transfer a patient in severe condition outside the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University in Weihui, Xinxiang City of central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2021. Weihui is suffering from serious flooding caused by heavy downpours in the past few days. Rescuers and volunteers gather at the power-disrupted First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University to transfer patients to safe areas. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)