China allocates 3 bln yuan for Henan flood recovery

Xinhua) 11:07, July 28, 2021

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 3 billion yuan (about 463.43 million U.S. dollars) to support flood control and disaster recovery in the central province of Henan, the Ministry of Finance said.

The central financial reserve allocated the funds, which would also go towards post-disaster reconstruction, the ministry said on its website.

More financial support will be provided based on verification results of the disaster, the ministry said.

The ministry urged the local government to allocate the funds in time and do a quality job in flood recovery.

The death toll from torrential rain in Henan has risen to 71 as of Tuesday noon, said the information office of the provincial government at a press conference on Tuesday.

