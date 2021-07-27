China to boost safety precautions at urban metros

Xinhua) 09:17, July 27, 2021

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday stressed efforts to properly implement safety precautions at urban metro systems nationwide.

The issue was addressed at a video conference held jointly by the Office of the Work Safety Commission under the State Council, the Office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) and the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Local departments and metro-operation units in particular should be fully aware of the extreme importance of metro safety, implement flood-control measures, and respond quickly to early warnings, according to the conference.

In case of emergencies, natural disasters and other safety threats, metro-operation units should swiftly suspend the operation of some sections or the entire network in accordance with the regulations, and activate contingency plans in time, it said.

Metro-operating units should enhance their first-response capabilities by establishing and improving professional emergency-rescue teams, and providing sufficient emergency facilities, equipment and materials.

Cities with metro networks are required to carry out self-check and overhaul, and the MOT and MEM will send experts to key cities for supervision, the conference noted.

For the current flood season, the conference stressed efforts to strengthen urban traffic-safety work and real-time monitoring of key road sections, bridges, culverts and overpasses that are prone to waterlogging.

More work should be done to continue flood control and disaster relief in downpour-hit Henan Province and brace for Typhoon In-Fa in the coastal regions, according to the conference.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)