Home>>
Stranded people evacuated from flood-hit Zhengzhou, Henan
(Xinhua) 13:53, July 24, 2021
Stranded people are evacuated from Zhongyuan Institute of Science and Technology in flood-hit Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zhengzhou gets over flood, but Xinxiang faces troubles
- Mainland appreciates concern from Taiwan for flood-hit Henan
- China's central SOEs donate 686 mln yuan to Henan flood relief
- China appreciates Putin's condolence telegram over Henan flood: FM spokesperson
- CPC allocates Party fees for flood control in Henan
- Over 8,000 soldiers aiding central China's flood-hit Henan
- 33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan
- China on second-highest emergency response for floods
- China earmarks 100 mln yuan of relief funds to flood-hit Henan
- Rescue team of 1,800 firefighters deployed to flood-hit Henan from 7 neighboring provinces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.