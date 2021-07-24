We Are China

Stranded people evacuated from flood-hit Zhengzhou, Henan

Xinhua) 13:53, July 24, 2021

Stranded people are evacuated from Zhongyuan Institute of Science and Technology in flood-hit Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

