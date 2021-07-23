Home>>
China's central SOEs donate 686 mln yuan to Henan flood relief
(Xinhua) 10:19, July 23, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows a view of a submerged street in Xinxiang City of central China's Henan Province.(Xinhua/Li Baozhong)
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's state assets regulator on Thursday said that centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have donated a total of 686 million yuan (about 106 million U.S. dollars) to the flood-hit central province of Henan.
By 12 p.m. Thursday, the first group of 59 central SOEs had made donations, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.
Torrential rains have struck large areas of Henan Province since last Saturday, with 33 reported dead and eight missing as of 4 a.m. Thursday, according to local authorities.
