China appreciates Putin's condolence telegram over Henan flood: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:04, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's telegram of condolences and is ready to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations for new achievements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Putin sent the telegram to President Xi Jinping immediately after Henan Province was affected by torrential rains, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing, adding that this fully demonstrated the connotation of bilateral relations in the new era featuring mutual assistance and close friendship between the two heads of state.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Zhao said bilateral relations stand at their best in history.

China is willing to work with Russia to follow the concept of long-standing friendship and the principles of a new type of international relations enshrined in the treaty, the spokesperson added.

