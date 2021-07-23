Home>>
Mainland appreciates concern from Taiwan for flood-hit Henan
(Xinhua) 10:26, July 23, 2021
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday appreciated the concern from Taiwan for central China's flood-hit Henan Province.
Relevant bodies and people in Taiwan offered their sympathies to those affected, and some Taiwan-funded enterprises made donations, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. "We express our appreciation for that."
Torrential rain has left at least 33 people dead and eight others missing in Henan, where about 3 million people have been affected by the record rain and ensuing floods since the past weekend.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Race to evacuate patients as hospitals flooded by rainstorms
- China deploys UAV for telecom restoration in rain-hit Henan
- Over 8,000 soldiers aiding central China's flood-hit Henan
- Downpours in Henan threaten more regions as evacuation, rescue efforts accelerate
- Measures taken to ensure supply of agricultural products in Zhengzhou after heavy rainfall
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.