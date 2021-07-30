2 dead, 1 missing in north China floods

Xinhua) 09:03, July 30, 2021

TAIYUAN, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been killed and another has gone missing in heavy rain-triggered floods in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, local authorities said Thursday.

Amid torrential rain on Wednesday afternoon, six river-channel cleaners encountered flooding as they were being evacuated, said the emergency management bureau of the Xinghualing District of Taiyuan, the provincial capital.

Three of the cleaners were rescued, but three others were caught in the flood. Two died and one is still missing.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)