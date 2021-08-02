Languages

Archive

Monday, August 02, 2021

Home>>

Temporary flood-relief relocation site in Henan

(Xinhua) 09:40, August 02, 2021

A girl rests in a dormitory at a temporary relocation site in a middle school in Xunxian County of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, July 30, 2021. More than 13.91 million people in 150 county-level regions had been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16. (Xinhua/Li An)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories