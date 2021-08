China's Henan reports 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:08, August 01, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All cases were reported in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou. On Saturday, the province also reported an imported confirmed COVID-19 case.

By Saturday, there were 30 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in Henan, among whom 10 were imported.

