Disinfection, debris clean-up conducted in flood-hit Hebi City, C China
(Xinhua) 08:33, July 29, 2021
Staff members conduct disinfection in flood-hit Qixian County of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, July 28, 2021. Several parts of Qixian County are suffering from flooding caused by heavy downpour in the past few days. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
