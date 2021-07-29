Disinfection, debris clean-up conducted in flood-hit Hebi City, C China

Staff members conduct disinfection in flood-hit Qixian County of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, July 28, 2021. Several parts of Qixian County are suffering from flooding caused by heavy downpour in the past few days. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

