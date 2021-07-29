Rescue and drainage work in progress in Weihui City, Henan

Xinhua) 08:35, July 29, 2021

Rescuers transfer stranded people into a bus in Weihui City, central China's Henan Province, July 28, 2021. Weihui City suffered from severe urban waterlogging due to the extremely heavy rainfall. Rescue and drainage work is still in progress there. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)