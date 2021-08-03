Home>>
Nucleic acid test conducted in Zhengzhou
(Xinhua) 08:04, August 03, 2021
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 2, 2021. Central China's Henan Province reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and 28 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday. By the end of Sunday, there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Henan, including 13 locally transmitted cases. There were 287 close contacts under medical observation in Henan. (Xinhua/Li An)
