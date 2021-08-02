Death toll from floods rises to 302 in China's Henan

Xinhua) 17:01, August 02, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan Province has risen to 302 as of Monday noon, the information office of the provincial government told a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

