Death toll from floods rises to 302 in China's Henan
(Xinhua) 17:01, August 02, 2021
ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan Province has risen to 302 as of Monday noon, the information office of the provincial government told a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
