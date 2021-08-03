New batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrives in Tunisia

Xinhua) 09:23, August 03, 2021

Airport workers unload the China-donated COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies at the El Aouina Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and protective medical equipment donated by China arrived in Tunisia on Monday.

At the delivery ceremony at El Aouina Airport in Tunisia's capital Tunis, Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo highlighted the successful arrival of the donated vaccines in Tunisia through the close cooperation between China and Tunisia.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo (R) attend the donation ceremony at the El Aouina Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

"I am convinced that this batch of vaccines will play a positive role in slowing the spread of the pandemic and preserving the health of the Tunisian people," Zhang said.

"China advocates deeper international cooperation on vaccines and will ensure the access and affordability of the vaccine for the developing countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi expressed gratitude to China for its medical donations.

