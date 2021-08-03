New round of COVID-19 nucleic acid test launched in Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:54, August 03, 2021

Residents line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2021. A new round of COVID-19 nucleic acid test has been launched after the first round of test in key areas in Xiamen. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

