People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Nanjing

Xinhua) 08:52, August 03, 2021

Residents register before getting inoculated against the COVID-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. The city of Nanjing has been organizing vaccinations from Sunday for those who are qualified to get the second shot in low-risk areas amid resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

