Home>>
People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Nanjing
(Xinhua) 08:52, August 03, 2021
Residents register before getting inoculated against the COVID-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. The city of Nanjing has been organizing vaccinations from Sunday for those who are qualified to get the second shot in low-risk areas amid resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- What the US does about COVID-19 divides the world
- Nucleic acid test conducted in Zhengzhou
- U.S. senator Graham tests positive for COVID-19 after fully vaccinated
- Multiple political parties, social societies submit Joint Statement to WHO to oppose politicizing virus origin-tracing
- China goes all out to contain Delta outbreak
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.