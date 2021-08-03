China sends COVID-19 working group to Henan

Xinhua) 09:57, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a working group to guide prevention and control efforts in central China's Henan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Henan reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and 28 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

By the end of Sunday, there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Henan, including 13 locally transmitted cases. There were 287 close contacts under medical observation in Henan.

