US needs to stop selling lie
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:47, August 03, 2021
The United States is playing its old trick of smearing China, after China rejected the WHO's plan for a second phase of a study into the origin of the coronavirus.
Some people in the US ignore science and facts, hype up the "lab leak" theory and put politics above science.
