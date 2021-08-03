Changsha Metro Group strengthens epidemic prevention, control measures

Xinhua) 09:38, August 03, 2021

A passenger receives body-temperature checking at the Machang metro station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 2, 2021. To contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence, Changsha Metro Group has strengthened epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure passengers a safe journey, with increasing the disinfection frequency of public contact facilities and implementing stricter anti-epidemic measures including mask-wearing, temperature measurement and health-code verification. Isolation areas are set for people with high body temperature, and passengers also have access to antibacterial gel and mask dispensers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

