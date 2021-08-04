Chinese state councilor stresses resettlement of flood-affected people

Xinhua) 08:35, August 04, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has stressed all-out efforts in the resettlement and assistance of flood-affected people, urging accelerated resumption of order in production and life in the disaster-hit areas.

Wang, who heads the country's flood control and drought relief headquarters, made the remarks during his inspection tour to central China's Henan Province.

Wang inspected hard-hit tunnels, subways and residential communities. He also visited affected villages, resettlement sites, and flood storage and detention areas in cities including Zhengzhou, Xinxiang and Hebi, from Sunday to Tuesday.

He called for specific and pragmatic emergency plans and measures and solid preparations for extreme weather.

Hearing reports on flood control and disaster relief at a meeting, Wang highlighted all-out efforts in epidemic prevention and control in Henan Province. He also urged prompt repair of damaged infrastructure and public service facilities and enhanced capacity of flood prevention and control.

