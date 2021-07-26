Home>>
Typhoon In-Fa makes second landfall in east China
(Xinhua) 14:13, July 26, 2021
HANGZHOU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon In-Fa made the second landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 9:50 a.m. Monday, packing winds of up to 28 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.
The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- landed in the coastal waters near Pinghu, a county-level city under the administration of Jiaxing City, the headquarters noted.
The typhoon started to wreak havoc in Zhejiang on Saturday, bringing heavy downpours, strong gales and floods. The provincial flood control headquarters upgraded its emergency response for Typhoon In-Fa to the highest level at Saturday noon.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches emergency response for Typhoon-hit areas
- Typhoon In-Fa lands in east China, second landfall expected
- China's coastal cities brace for Typhoon In-Fa
- Ports cleared, railway suspended, flights cancelled as typhoon approaches east China
- More rain expected in flood-hit Henan as Typhoon In-Fa approaches east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.