China's coastal cities brace for Typhoon In-Fa

Xinhua) 14:35, July 25, 2021

Fishing boats dock at Chongzhan Port in the city of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

TAIZHOU/NINGBO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tian Jiangzhou and his father are two of nearly 500 migrant workers who have been transferred to a temporary shelter in east China's Zhejiang Province in advance of the approaching Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon of this year.

"We can definitely make it through the rain," said Tian, 20.

The temporary shelter is a school in Zhejiang's Sanmen County, where typhoons are frequent.

"We are lucky enough to have water, food, electricity, internet, and a place to live with air conditioning and its own bathroom in this extreme weather," said Tian.

At another shelter in Zhejiang's Xiangshan County, local volunteers are providing various performances including singing, dancing, drama and folk art to relieve the anxiety of the people there.

As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, officials working at the primary level are making every effort to help people prevent possible damages.

"Apps on my phone show I have walked more than 30,000 steps today," said Wang Pengpeng, a local official in the city of Ningbo, Zhejiang. Wang has been visiting villagers door to door, advising them to relocate before the typhoon.

More than 700 fishing boats have been tethered end to end at Ningbo's Chongzhan Port and docked neatly at the sheltered anchorage. Workers have braved the winds and waves to confirm the berthing statuses of ships.

"Chongzhan Port is a professional sheltered anchorage, with a strong wind resistance ability," said a member of the port's staff, adding that ships have been berthed to avoid typhoons in recent days, and that people have been working overtime to reinforce bollards and other infrastructure.

"I stopped my ship in the port on Thursday and bought vegetables and fruits ashore. When the typhoon comes, I will stay in the cabin to avoid the rain," said Pan Xiaoqian, who owns a fishing boat.

Zhejiang upgraded its Typhoon In-Fa emergency response status to the highest level, Level I, at noon on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)