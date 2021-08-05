Typhoon Lupit lands in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 14:07, August 05, 2021

A resident rides an electric bicycle in the rain in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 19, 2021.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Lupit made landfall in China's Shantou city, Guangdong Province, at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second at its center, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, parts of Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience heavy downpours of 250-300 mm, according to an NMC forecast issued at 10 a.m. Thursday.

China has activated a level four emergency response for flood and typhoon control, and dispatched a working team to Guangdong to guide local typhoon and rainstorm prevention work.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)