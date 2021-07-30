Home>>
Shenzhen starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 30, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a high school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2021. The city started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17 on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
