Shenzhen starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17

Xinhua) 10:14, July 30, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a high school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2021. The city started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17 on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)