China's Zhangjiajie to close tourist sites after COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:16, July 30, 2021

Tourists enjoy fresh air at a tourist attraction in Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2021.(Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Zhangjiajie, a famous tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, planned to close all its tourist sites on Friday morning after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 case in the city.

Zhangjiajie started massive nucleic acid testing in three regions on Wednesday, said Wang Jianghua, director of the municipal health commission, at a press briefing Thursday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, over 226,000 people had samples taken from them, and more than 120,200 tests had been completed, with one positive result, added Wang.

The person with the positive testing result was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday.

In the past days, several Chinese cities reported a spike in COVID-19 infections. Several of them had travel histories to Zhangjiajie.

