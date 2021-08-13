University in Fujian trains many experts of Juncao technology for African countries

Xinhua) 09:19, August 13, 2021

African students study at a lab in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 12, 2021. China has shared the agricultural technology with over 100 countries. Its use can help increase local income through low-cost mushroom cultivation and contain desertification. Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University has trained many experts of Juncao technology for African countries since it established the National Engineering Research Center of Juncao. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)