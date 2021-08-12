Home>>
Thrilling outdoor skywalk in Chongqing attracts visitors
(Ecns.cn) 10:27, August 12, 2021
Visitors walk on the glass deck, a 250-meters high skywalk in the Raffles City, Chongqing, August 11, 2021. The outdoor project is located on the top of the mall's crystal corridor, installed with two 120-meter trails ( an inside trail and a dangling trail) on each side. (Photo: China News Service/ He Penglei)
A safety officer will guide and protect visitors while enjoying the thrilling project.
