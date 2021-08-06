China curbs COVID-19 spread in tourism, culture sectors

Xinhua) 09:58, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tourism and culture sectors as the country is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks during its peak tourist season, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

The ministry has urged all travel agencies and online platforms to avoid high and medium-risk areas in their offer of travel services, pay close attention to the COVID-19 situations of tourist destinations, and adjust or cancel ongoing tours accordingly, said Yu Changguo, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.

To prevent cluster infections, the ministry has also called on tourist attractions to comply with epidemic-prevention requirements, said Yu. He added that as of Wednesday, 1,152 tourist attractions with A ratings, the country's highest rating level for scenic spots, had been temporarily closed to visitors as requested.

Tourist spots and cultural venues were also asked to fully implement epidemic-prevention measures, including limiting tourist numbers, adopting staggered visiting hours, taking visitors' temperatures before allowing them in, and sterilizing public facilities regularly, Yu added.

The ministry also called on tourists to get familiar with and adhere to local epidemic-prevention requirements before and during travelling, and steer clear of destinations in high and medium-risk areas, Yu said.

