Chinese schools may postpone new semester over COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:33, August 06, 2021

A minor receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in a primary school in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2021. Handan launched its vaccination drive for minors aged between 12 and 17 recently. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Schools in China's areas classified as having medium or high risks of COVID-19 outbreaks may delay the start of the upcoming autumn semester, an education official said Thursday.

Liu Peijun, an official with the Ministry of Education, told a press conference that should there exist the medium or high-risk areas right before the start of the new semester, schools in the areas will adopt postponement accordingly.

COVID-19 prevention and control is the top priority for the new semester's work, the official said.

Local education authorities and schools have been asked to carefully make thorough preparations for various scenarios to ensure a smooth and safe start of the new semester, Liu said.

Education authorities across the country, in cooperation with medical institutions, will organize vaccinations for students aged between 12 to 17 properly and safely upon informed consent from the students as well as their parents and guardians, Liu said.

Vaccinations among eligible students and teachers are going smoothly, according to the official.

The ministry will work with health and disease control authorities to roll out plans for COVID-19 prevention and control before and after the opening of the new school year, Liu added.

