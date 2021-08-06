Home>>
Nanjing launches fifth round of nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 08:27, August 06, 2021
A volunteer guides people to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Nanjing launched a fifth round of nucleic acid testing in some areas of the city on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Americans divided in reaction to surge of COVID-19 variant cases
- China says latest COVID-19 resurgence more complicated but "controllable"
- Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln
- China is keeping its word in building global immunity barrier
- China to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines globally this year: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.