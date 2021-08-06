Languages

Archive

Friday, August 06, 2021

Home>>

Nanjing launches fifth round of nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua) 08:27, August 06, 2021

A volunteer guides people to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Nanjing launched a fifth round of nucleic acid testing in some areas of the city on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories