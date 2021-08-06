We Are China

Wuhan launches mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 09:26, August 06, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2021 shows a mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)