Home>>
Wuhan launches mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 09:26, August 06, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2021 shows a mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Joint Statement of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation
- Nanjing launches fifth round of nucleic acid testing
- Americans divided in reaction to surge of COVID-19 variant cases
- China says latest COVID-19 resurgence more complicated but "controllable"
- Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.