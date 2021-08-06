Commentary: Cautious and confident, China can control spread of Delta variant

Xinhua) 09:19, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The recent spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus in many parts of China has highlighted the resilience of the country's epidemic-control system.

Based on the previous effective epidemic-control measures against COVID-19, China is prepared, cautiously and confidently, to bring the new spread under control.

Massive testing, targeted lockdowns, extensive contact tracing and quarantine are the tried and tested formula that has helped China contain the COVID-19 epidemic and sporadic resurgences. Now these measures are in full swing once again, as the country strives to flatten the curve of daily locally-transmitted cases caused by the Delta variant.

All 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland have urged residents not to go to medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 or leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary. Within 10 days, three rounds of citywide mass testing were conducted in east China's Nanjing City, where the latest outbreak started when nine airport staff were infected with the Delta strain.

The Chinese people have shown strong solidarity and cooperation in combating the new outbreak, as they did in 2020. Nobody is safe from the virus until everybody is safe, and the best way out is to act as one.

Putting people's lives and health first, the Chinese leadership has shown strong mobilization power to tackle the Delta variant, employing more experience and resources than it had in early 2020.

The authorities follow the epidemic situation closely, maintaining a subtle balance between strict anti-virus measures and the normal social and economic life. The decision-making demonstrates respect for precision, stringency and flexibility.

China's tool kit also includes a large-scale vaccination program. As of Wednesday, more than 1.72 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China, according to the National Health Commission.

A preliminary study of 153 patients in Guangzhou's recent resurgence of cases, which was also triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant in May, shows that China's domestic vaccines are effective against the virus strain, said Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan.

Some encouraging news is emerging. The Chinese mainland reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 71 on Tuesday. However, the Chinese government knows well that the development of the various clusters remains uncertain, and any laxity of mind should be set aside in the bid to curb the spread of the virus. Cool-headiness, composure and strong enforcement capabilities are more than welcome.

An anti-virus system centering on the people and supported by the people is the fundamental reason for China's confidence in its "Great Wall" against the Delta or any other variant.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)