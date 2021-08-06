Beijing to further step up epidemic prevention, control

Xinhua) 09:32, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will further tighten epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters said at a press briefing Thursday.

Beijing will implement up to 21 days of health observation and monitoring for people from high-risk and medium-risk areas for COVID-19, and step up the screening of those entering the city for medical treatment from areas with reported COVID-19 cases.

Beijing will halt the approval of new large-scale commercial performances, mainly implying those held in stadiums and gymnasiums. Approved performances not yet held will be postponed.

Beijing will also strictly manage group travel in and out of the city.

In late July, Beijing reported a locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case, the first in months. Since then, sporadic cases have been reported in the past few days.

