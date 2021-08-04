China stresses anti-epidemic measures in cultural, tourism activities

August 04, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Culture and tourism authorities across China have been asked to tighten COVID-19 containment measures to prevent the epidemic from spreading through relevant activities.

Tourist attractions at and above Class 1A should strictly follow requirements on visitor number limitations, reservations, and staggered visiting times, said a circular issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Travel agencies online and offline should keep track of epidemic information of destinations and not send groups into or receive groups from areas with medium and high COVID-19 risks, said the circular.

It also demanded hotels, theaters, museums, and public libraries strengthen containment measures and reduce the number of indoor gatherings.

Internet, TV and display screens should be used to raise public awareness of epidemic containment and remind visitors to follow relevant rules.

